Toronto shooting suspect identified

24 July 2018 02:58 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian officials have identified the suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting in Toronto as Faisal Hussain, 29.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it was releasing his name due "to the exceptional circumstances of this tragic incident".

A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died after a gunman opened fire on a busy avenue in Canada's largest city.

Thirteen others were injured in the rampage in Canada's largest city.

The SIU, which looks into incidents involving police which result in death, said a post-mortem examination on the suspected shooter is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the SIU, the gunman was tracked by officers to Bowden Street during the shooting, which happened on Sunday evening.

"An exchange of gunfire" then took place, before the man fled once more. He was found dead about 100m away on Danforth Avenue.

In a statement released to various media outlets, Hussain's family expressed their "deepest condolences" to the victims and their families for what they called "our son's horrific actions". ​

