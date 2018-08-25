7.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Peru, no immediate casualties

25 August 2018 02:32 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake initially measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Peru's border with Brazil and Bolivia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Xinhua reported.

According to Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense, there were no reports of casualties or damage so far in the sparsely populated region.

The quake occurred at around 4:00 local time (0900 GMT) at a depth of nearly 610 km. The epicenter was about 140 km northwest of the town of Iberia, the USGS said.

Peru is prone to quakes as it lies in the Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean basin where quakes and volcanic eruptions occur frequently.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18 August 04:45
Four planes make emergency landings in Chile and Peru after bomb threats: authorities
Other News 17 August 05:24
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Peru due to bomb threat
Other News 17 August 02:06
Venezuela asks Peru to hand over suspected plotters of assault on Maduro
Other News 16 August 02:45
At least 15 killed as bus falls into ravine in Peru
Other News 13 August 04:29
At least seven killed as bus falls into Peruvian ravine
Other News 12 August 04:25
Latest
Russia signs military contracts worth 300 mln USD at defense exhibition
Russia 06:20
U.S. stocks trade higher amid data, Powell speech
US 01:33
Russia, Turkey set to eliminate remaining barriers: Russian FM
Russia 00:31
S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run
Economy news 24 August 23:33
Russian Central Bank ablaze in Moscow (VIDEO)
Russia 24 August 22:53
Azerbaijani leasing agency completes 1H18 with profit
Economy news 24 August 21:34
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 24 August 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 24 August 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 24 August 20:47