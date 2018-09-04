Japan's authorities recommend evacuation of over 300000 people over Jebi typhoon

4 September 2018 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese authorities recommended on Tuesday evacuation of more than 300,000 people over the approaching typhoon of Jebi, Sputnik reported.

The authorities recommended evacuation of 287,000 people in the port city of Kobe and 90,000 people in the city of Hiroshima.

Japan has already cancelled 632 flights in the central and southwestern parts of the country over the approaching typhoon. The flights are primarily cancelled at the airports of the cities of the Kansai region such as Osaka and Kobe.

The typhoon also disrupted the railway and ferry traffic. The Jebi typhoon is currently located southeast of the Japanese archipelago with the wind strength reaching up to 60 meters per second.

Previously, the Pacific Ocean Typhoon Jebi is slated to make landfall near Honshu. Weather officials in Japan had issued flood, landslide and high-wave warnings to areas of Japan devastated by deadly flooding earlier this year

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan offers $343 million for Georgia’s East-West Highway
Georgia 1 September 11:49
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 31 August 13:50
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 31 August 12:24
Japanese manufacturers interested in establishing JVs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 09:53
Japan says North Korea still poses a dire threat to its security
Other News 28 August 08:45
N.Korea to release detained Japanese national suspected of espionage – reports
Other News 26 August 21:53
Latest
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 09:14
Turkmenistan opens tender on weaving factory modernization
Tenders 09:12
Russian, Azerbaijani Presidents' meeting confirms sides' readiness to expand economic ties
Commentary 09:12
Uzbekistan railways providing benefits for Tajik passengers
Tajikistan 09:10
5.5-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no immediate casualties reported
China 08:33
Total talks terms of receiving first gas from "Absheron" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:13
Venezuela says migration flows are 'normal'
Other News 06:17
Four police officers killed in Mexico
Other News 05:38
5 killed, 6 injured in landmine blast in Hama countryside
Arab World 04:01