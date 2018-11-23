Media: Explosion in Pakistan leaves 25 dead

23 November 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion in the town of Hangu in Pakistan’s province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed at least 25 and left about 35 wounded, TASS reports referring to the Geo TV broadcaster.

According to the TV channel, the explosion took place at the entrance to a religious facility located in the town’s market square. All wounded have been taken to hospitals.

Law enforcers have cordoned off areas near the blast site. The cause of the explosion is under consideration, an investigation is underway.

