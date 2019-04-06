2 border patrol police killed by gunmen in southern Thailand

6 April 2019 04:59 (UTC+04:00)

Two borders patrol police were shot dead by gunmen when they were praying in a mosque in southern Thailand's Yala, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The shooting occurred on Friday afternoon when four armed men stormed the mosque and fired at the two policemen.

The two victims were bent in prayers when the killers pulled out guns. It was not known what kind of firearms were used.

Police said the fleeing killers may be southern insurgents who aimed to create unrest.

Police have ordered an immediate hunt for the killers.

Yala province, together with Narathiwat and Pattani, are the three southernmost provinces in Thailand that have been haunted by insurgency launched by ethnic separatists since 2004. Bomb attacks and gun shots are often reported in the restive area. The insurgency have killed more than 6,500 people.

Insurgents launch frequent attacks on security forces including police, rangers and soldiers.

