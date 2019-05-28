Japan's financial watchdog orders Nomura to improve business after leak

Japan’s financial watchdog on Tuesday ordered Nomura Holdings to improve its business practices after the brokerage admitted that an employee leaked market information, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The Financial Services Agency said it had issued one of its “business improvement orders” against Nomura. Japan’s top brokerage on Friday confirmed that information related to listing and delisting criteria now under review by the TokyoStock Exchange had been handled improperly. It has said that its chief executive would take a 30% pay cut for three months.

