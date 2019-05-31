China, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks at Asia security summit

31 May 2019 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan held talks on Friday at an Asia security summit in Singapore, amid heightened tensions between the two countries over trade and security, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The U.S. and China, locked in an escalating trade war, are also at odds over a series of strategic issues, from the disputed South China Sea to democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed.

Wei and Shanahan are both attending the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo to Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
Other News 15:43
China says hopes Canada understands consequences of siding with U.S.
Other News 14:05
Uzbekistan to increase cement production by over 200%
Economy 13:38
U.S. checking reports of North Korean envoy's execution: Pompeo
Other News 13:35
Another Kazakhstan region to export noodles
Economy 13:19
Automakers tremble in Asia as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs
Other News 10:36
Latest
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover decreases by almost $5 million
Turkey 15:59
Azerbaijan begins construction of Central-Eastern Azeri offshore platform
Oil&Gas 15:55
TANAP is able to deliver 16 bcm of gas right away: consortium head (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:53
Pompeo to Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
Other News 15:43
Government securities account for half of Kazakhstan’s pension fund's assets
Finance 15:41
Turkmenistan invites CIS countries to join in TAPI gas pipeline project
Turkmenistan 15:38
TANAP’s remaining section to be linefilled in coming weeks (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:33
Iran's private sector should eye smaller Asian refineries for oil sales - expert
Oil&Gas 15:28
Over 50,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in April
Turkey 15:16