Renault board to review FCA merger move on Tuesday

31 May 2019 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

The board of Renault will meet on Tuesday to discuss Fiat Chrysler’s merger offer, the French carmaker said, as Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reiterated the government’s conditional support for the tie-up, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Renault directors will decide whether to open formal talks with FCA when they reconvene after informal work sessions being held this week, Reuters earlier reported. The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Italian-American FCA on Monday pitched a $35 billion merger with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest carmaker, joining forces to tackle mounting industry challenges including investment-heavy emissions regulation, vehicle electrification, connectivity and driving autonomy.

Doubts about the bid’s valuation and 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in claimed cost and investment savings have been voiced by former Renault executives including Carlos Tavares, who now leads domestic rival PSA Group, and Patrick Pelata, who served as chief operating officer until 2011.

Questions have also arisen over the deal’s impact on Renault’s partnership with 43.4 percent-owned Nissan, already strained in the wake of the arrest and ouster of their former alliance chairman Carlos Ghosn, now awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges he denies.

But the French government, Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake, reiterated its support for the combination on Friday - on condition that it preserve French industrial jobs and sites, safeguard the alliance with Nissan and sign up to a nascent European battery manufacturing project.

FCA’s bid presents a “real opportunity for Renault and the French automotive industry”, Finance Minister Le Maire told domestic news agency Agence France-Presse.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nissan tells Renault 'not opposed' to Fiat Chrysler merger plan: Nikkei
Other News 29 May 16:18
French police arrest three over Lyon bomb blast
Other News 27 May 17:53
Fiat Chrysler makes merger offer to Renault
Other News 27 May 10:40
Nissan board nominees not broaching merger issue
World 23 May 14:50
UK must not 'export its political crisis' to Europe: French politician Loiseau
World 22 May 10:19
Renault diesel allegations upheld by court study
World 13 May 16:37
Latest
Industrial parks, districts in Azerbaijan awaiting new investments
Economy 18:44
Azerbaijani artillery fires Msta-S howitzers (PHOTO / VIDEO)
Society 18:21
Azerbaijani juice producer discloses export volumes
Economy 17:50
Azerbaijani startups to soon reach European level
Business 17:41
SOCAR increases drilling volume
Oil&Gas 17:36
Number of people sentenced to imprisonment at lowest level in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:34
Azerbaijani, Polish presidents unveil memorial plaques commemorating Polish architects in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Minister: 'Smart economy' - part of solution to save Iran's economy
Finance 17:28
Mexico president says to respond prudently to Trump threats, urges national unity
Other News 17:26