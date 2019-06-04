Apple software developer conference highlights 2019

Apple Inc executives introduced app developers to hardware and software improvements at its Worldwide Developer’s Conference 2019 on Monday, Trend reported Reuters.
Here are some highlights:
Mac Pro:
* Introduced Mac Pro computer for creative professionals starting at $5,999: Mac Pro video card includes programmable chip to speed up high-resolution video playback.
* Unveiled $1,000 monitor stand.
* High-performance AMD Radeon GPUs to power Mac Pro; Mac Pro will have 28-core Intel Corp processor.
* New 32-inch display called the Pro Display XDR.
* Introduced its new MacOS Catalina: replacing iTunes with Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV app.
iPad
* New operating system called iPadOS, which is based on iOS for iPhones, making it easier to multi-task with the help of split-screen.
iOS 13
* Unveiled iOS 13, its latest version of its iPhone operating system.
* “Sign in with Apple” for web login: will allows users, for privacy reasons, to login with their Apple IDs instead of Facebook or Google ID. Apple says its system has better privacy.
* Operating system redesigned to include “dark mode”: gives system menus and apps a dark background.
* Unveiled a revamped Maps.
* Siri will have a more natural voice and work with apps like Pandora and Waze on CarPlay.
WatchOS 6
* Apple Watch able to download apps directly from app store.
* Cycle Tracking App for tracking menstrual cycles and activity trends. Data stays on the device and is encrypted.
