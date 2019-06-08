Foreign investments in Tunisia hit 280 mln USD in first 4 months

Foreign investments in Tunisia reached 280 million U.S. dollars during the first four months of 2019, down from 302 million dollars last year, local authorities said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The drop is due to the decrease in the value of the Tunisian dinar against the euro and U.S. dollar, said the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA-Tunisia), a public institution in charge of providing all support needed by foreign investors in Tunisia.

Tunisia seeks to attract nearly 3 billion dinars (1.02 billion dollars) of foreign investment by the end of 2019.

