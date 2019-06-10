Germany's Maas: Europe will stick to Iran's nuclear deal, but cannot work miracles

10 June 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Britain, France and Germany are committed to stick to their commitments from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that it was important to keep on talking to avoid a military escalation, reports Trend referring to Reuters

“We want to fulfil our obligations,” Maas said during a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. “We cannot work miracles, but we will try to avert a failure (of the nuclear deal),” Maas added.

Maas said it was important to continue dialogue with Iran and use those talks also for frank discussions. “The situation in the region here is highly explosive and extremely serious,” Maas said. “A dangerous escalation of existing tensions can also lead to a military escalation.”

