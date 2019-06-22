Parade of athletes of 2nd European Games in Dinamo Stadium in Minsk (PHOTO)

22 June 2019 01:37 (UTC+04:00)

The parade of athletes taking part in the 2nd European Games took place in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk on 21 June, Trend reported citing BelTA.

Greece was the first country in the lineup. All in all, taking part in the parade of nations were representatives of 50 countries. Some of the biggest delegations were sent by Russia, Germany and Ukraine.

Belarus as the host nation went last. Belarus has fielded 221 athletes and 149 coaches. Famous Belarusian athletes as well as chef de mission of the 2nd European Games Vyacheslav Durnov took to the arena. Vladimir Samsonov is the captain and flagbearer of Team Belarus. He has been the leader of the Belarusian table tennis team for many years. He has taken part in six Olympic Games and numerous world and European championships.

The participants of the games took their places in the center of the stadium and are watching the spectacular presentation of Belarusian culture and history together with the audience.

The 2nd European Games are taking place in Minsk on 21-30 June. Over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 200 medal events in 15 sports. Competitions in eight sports will be qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

