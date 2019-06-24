Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, state news agency says

24 June 2019 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar is making $3 billion worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments, the Qatari state news agency QNA said on Monday, reports Trend referring to Reuters

Following this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the agency reported, quoting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

Last month, Pakistan reached an accord in principle with the International Monetary Fund for a three-year, $6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its fragile public finances and strengthening a slowing economy.

The Qatari announcement came after a visit by Qatar’s emir to Pakistan. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar signed several memoranda of understanding for trade and investment, tourism and business and for cooperation in financial intelligence, according to the Pakistani government’s Twitter account.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is seeking to stabilize its economy with loans from Gulf countries and international donors.

Saudi Arabia earlier provided Pakistan with a $3 billion loan and a similar amount every year in oil supply on deferred payments. The United Arab Emirates also announced a $3 billion loan package.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran discloses volume of goods exported to Qatar
Business 18 June 17:01
Defense minister: Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold joint exercises of special forces
Politics 18 June 15:20
Neymar injured in pre-Copa America friendly
Other News 6 June 09:02
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 4 June 14:23
Qatar's FM urges Sudan Military Council to dialogue with opposition
Arab World 4 June 07:13
FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup
World 3 June 08:24
Latest
German business sentiment lowest since 2014
Other News 14:25
UN calls for mobilization against corruption through “open gov’t”
Society 14:24
Baku hosts UN Public Service awarding ceremony
Politics 14:20
Actions of flour factories in Iran lead to jump in bran prices
Iran 14:13
How much economy of Georgia may lose due to ban on passenger flights from Russia
Tourism 14:09
Georgian Dream, ruling party of Georgia, makes decision regarding elections
South Caucasus 13:58
Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump
Other News 13:55
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for supply of catalyst
Tenders 13:46
Ruling party of Georgia holds meeting
South Caucasus 13:42