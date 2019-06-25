Nissan pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain

25 June 2019 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nissan Motor on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick fix to its strained relations with France’s Renault SA, saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Speaking at Nissan’s annual general meeting in Yokohama, its first since the dramatic ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn last year, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said he wanted to preserve the spirit of equality in the alliance - despite a shareholding structure that Nissan has long seen as lopsided.

Tuesday’s meeting comes just days after the two partners resolved a highly publicized disagreement between Saikawa and Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard over appointments to Nissan’s newly created governance committees.

“We want a win-win relationship with Renault. The alliance has been successful until now because we have respected each others’ independence,” Saikawa said.

“If necessary, we will put our capital structure on the table. If the relationship becomes a win-lose one, the relationship will break up very quickly.”

His comments are some of the starkest in recent memory about the alliance and signal Nissan’s deepening concern over the relationship.

“Our priority is to recover our performance, which means postponing discussions on the future of the alliance,” Saikawa told shareholders.

“It is critical to create opportunities in the future with Renault to discuss options for the alliance. I want to discuss these with Senard.”

Shareholders at Japan’s second-biggest automaker voted on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations - which he denies - revealed auditing weaknesses at the company.

Renault, Nissan’s biggest shareholder with 43.4% of the Japanese automaker, had demanded additional representation for its directors on Nissan groups overseeing company auditing and personnel nominations.

Saikawa had initially pushed back at those demands, but late last week Nissan granted seats to Senard and Renault CEO Thierry Bollore on its nominations and auditing committees, respectively.

Although that maneuvering helped pull the Nissan-Renault alliance back from the brink of crisis - and may have saved Saikawa’s job - the former Ghosn lieutenant is now faced with the unenviable task of trying to shore up the strained partnership.

Nissan shareholders on Tuesday also returned Saikawa to the board of the automaker, as expected. Reappointment sees him defy opposition by proxy advisors.

In a rare public rebuke by international proxy firms against the leader of a top-tier Japanese firm, International Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis earlier this month urged Nissan shareholders to vote against reappointing Saikawa as a director.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron to discuss Renault-Nissan with Japan's Abe next week
Other News 19 June 18:00
France's Le Maire to meet Renault chairman, says Nissan alliance priority
Other News 13 June 12:22
Renault and Nissan launch innovation lab in Tel Aviv
Other News 10 June 17:27
France prepared to cut Renault stake to bolster deal with Nissan
Other News 8 June 10:47
Renault board to review FCA merger move on Tuesday
Other News 31 May 17:49
Nissan tells Renault 'not opposed' to Fiat Chrysler merger plan: Nikkei
Other News 29 May 16:18
Latest
New UNICEF representative accredited in Turkmenistan
Central Asia 10:27
China, U.S. trade officials talk ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Other News 10:25
Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:18
Turkey receives first LNG supplies from Qatar
Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border
Turkey 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 25
Finance 09:57
Inactive floating rig in Baku bursts into flames
Society 09:57
Georgian company expands tourism business
Tourism 09:54
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42