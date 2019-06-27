Germany arrests suspect linked to 2015 Paris attacks

27 June 2019 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Germany has arrested a Bosnian man suspected of involvement in Islamic State attacks in Paris four years ago that killed 130 people, prosecutors in the eastern state of Saxony said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested last week, prosecutors said, after an investigation into three Bosnians suspected of breaching Germany’s War Weapons Control Act, which regulates the manufacturing, sale, and transport of arms used in conflicts.

Belgium had issued a European arrest warrant for the arrested man on suspicion of supporting the militants who carried out the attacks in Paris in 2015 and in Belgium a year later.

The man is in custody prior to extradition, prosecutors said. They gave no details about when he would be extradited. Special police units found no weapons in his possession when he was arrested, the prosecutors said,

German investigators were still looking into the activities of the two other Bosnian nationals with links to the arrested suspect.

The prime surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year in Belgium over a shootout with police in Brussels.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the attacks in Paris in November 2015. His trial may not start until late 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France says final G20 communique must mention Paris climate change agreement
Other News 26 June 12:29
Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
Europe 24 June 22:14
Two Eurofighter planes crash during air combat exercise in Germany
Europe 24 June 21:30
German business sentiment lowest since 2014
Other News 24 June 14:25
Tunisia signs cooperation deals with China, Turkey and Germany
Other News 22 June 03:47
It is up to Huawei to demonstrate they meet our security requirements, Germany's Altmaier says
Other News 21 June 15:44
Latest
GM Uzbekistan certifies R3 sedan for Russia
Economy 15:50
Iran foils smuggling attempt of about 7M liters of fuel oil
Business 15:47
Kazakhstan to expand poultry meat manufacturing
Economy 15:37
Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020
Other News 15:37
Minsk 2019 European Games: Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik reaches semifinals
Society 15:35
Uzbekistan to become first importer of Kazakh gasoline
Oil&Gas 15:34
Plant for production of construction materials opens in Georgia's Akhaltsikhe
Economy 15:33
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 15:27
FAO holds regional planning workshop on development of national agricultural export strategies in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan (PHOTO)
Business 15:14