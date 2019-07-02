Dutch PM Rutte hopes agreement will be reached on top EU jobs

2 July 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he hoped EU leaders would reach a decision on filling the bloc’s top posts, but declined to speculate about the chances of Dutchmen Frans Timmermans becoming the next European Commission president, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“I hope a majority will eventually be found for someone, in combination with how the other jobs will be filled,” Rutte told journalists as he arrived for a third day of negotiations in Brussels. “I believe everyone wants to reach an agreement today.”

He declined to discuss individual names.

