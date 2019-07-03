Swiss government OKs regulatory approach for big banks

3 July 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Swiss government does not see any need for fundamental changes in the way big banks including UBS Group (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) are regulated, it said on Wednesday after a review it does every two years, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“However, the Federal Council considers it necessary to make specific adjustments to the gone-concern capital requirements for Swiss units of the two big Swiss banks,” it said, citing proposals released in April.

“The Federal Council also sees a need for clarification regarding the discount system, the staggered timing of bail-in bonds (conversion of debt into equity) and the liquidity requirements for systemically important banks.”

