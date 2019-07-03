Sudan opposition ready to discuss sovereign council leadership with military rulers

3 July 2019 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s main opposition alliance said on Wednesday it was prepared for direct talks with the country’s military rulers over who should head a sovereign council to lead Sudan toward elections, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Forces of Freedom and Change opposition alliance said the talks, launched in response to a call for negotiations from an Ethiopian mediator, should last three days.

Sudan's military rulers pardon 235 detained members of Darfur rebel group: state TV
The opposition has been demanding the military give up power since April, when the armed forces toppled President Omar al-Bashir, ending his 30-year rule after months of demonstrations.

“The leadership of the Freedom and Change Forces met and decided to respond to the mediators’ call for direct negotiations with the military council and that the negotiations should only be about the presidency of the sovereign council and that the time frame for the negotiations should be 72 hours,” said Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The group will decide whether to start the talks on Wednesday or Thursday depending on a final proposal from mediators. It also demanded that detained members of the Forces of Freedom and Change and other political prisoners be released.

Later on Wednesday, the head of Sudan’s ruling military council pardoned 235 detained members of the Sudan Liberation Movement, a rebel group active in the western Darfur region, according to a statement read out on Sudanese state TV.

The statement, which was attributed to military council head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the prisoners should be released immediately unless they are wanted in connection with other legal proceedings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Seven killed in Sudan protests
Other News 1 July 01:29
Tens of thousands protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan
World 30 June 21:39
3 soldiers, 6 citizens injured in protest march in Sudan
Other News 30 June 20:55
Millions march called in Sudan, army and parties disclaim responsibility for victims
Other News 30 June 08:15
Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight
South Caucasus 21 June 12:57
League of Arab States supports peaceful transition of power in Sudan
World 17 June 04:30
Latest
Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida
Arab World 00:18
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 23:07
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Azerbaijani MFA: Requiring additional security in 43rd UNESCO session in Baku is nothing but excuse to avoid participation
Politics 3 July 20:52
Gazprom signs five-year contract with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:36
Azerbaijani Parliament clarifies reports about convening urgent special session
Politics 3 July 20:30