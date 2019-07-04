Putin says ready to step up dialogue with U.S over disarmament

4 July 2019 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is ready to step up dialogue with the United States over disarmament and strategic stability, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that he discussed these issues with his American counterpart Donald Trump in Japan, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“I think that reaching concrete measures in the field of disarmament would contribute to strengthen international stability. Russia has the political willingness to do it. Now it is up to the U.S.” to decide, Putin was reported as saying in a interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Putin, who will meet Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday, said he talked about these issues with president Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan last month.

“Recently, it seems that Washington has started to reflect about stepping up dialogue with Russia over a wide strategic agenda,” Putin added.

