Mexican police rescue 228 migrants smuggled in trailer

9 July 2019 04:55 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican federal police rescued 228 Central American migrants having been smuggled into the country inside a tractor trailer, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Officers stopped the cargo vehicle on a road in southern Chiapas state, which borders on Guatemala, during a routine inspection and after discovering the migrants, arrested the driver and his assistant.

The migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, who were crammed inside a trailer used for transporting soda drinks, were given medical attention and handed over to immigration authorities.

Mexico has stepped up border security as part of an agreement recently reached with the United States to curb the sudden rise in undocumented migrants heading north to the United States.

