Starbucks' China rival Luckin Coffee plans first foray overseas

22 July 2019 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Starbucks’ (SBUX.O) Chinese challenger, Luckin Coffee (LK.O), plans to open coffee shops in the Middle East and India, in its first move overseas, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Luckin, which raised $561 million in May in a U.S. initial public offering, said on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture with Kuwait’s Americana Group to launch the business in the Greater Middle East and India regions, without providing further details.

“This collaboration represents Luckin Coffee’s first step toward bringing its leading products from China to the world,” Luckin Coffee’s Founder and CEO, Jenny Qian Zhiya, said in a statement.

Kesri Kapur, CEO of Americana Group which operates 1,800 restaurants and 29 food production sites in the Middle East, said the Greater Middle East and India regions provided promising prospects for expansion.

Luckin has been locked in a supercharged expansion plan to unseat Starbucks as the No.1 coffee chain in the world’s second-largest economy and aims to open 2,500 stores in China this year.

It has spent cash to offer lower prices, discounts, speedy delivery and promotions on social media, which in turn pushed Starbucks to form a tie-up with Chinese tech giant Alibaba (BABA.N) to deliver coffee to customers.

Luckin has also expanded outside coffee, offering customers other beverages such as grapefruit cheese jasmine tea and food items, including Sichuan cold noodles with pulled chicken via its app.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev receives delegation of Communist Party of China (PHOTO)
Politics 15:37
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12:56
Machinery, equipment occupy almost half of import’s share in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:39
Uzbekistan exports amounts to $8.4 B
Economy 11:57
Chinese company seeks more agreements with Iranian partners
Economy 10:41
4 dead in east China rain-triggered flood
World 08:21
Latest
Syrian refugees without proper registration to be deported from Istanbul
Turkey 16:14
Iran resumes power sale on energy exchange
Oil&Gas 16:12
Cotton fiber sales on Uzbek Commodity Exchange increase 4 times
Economy 15:56
Kazakhstan takes measures to increase trade with Tajikistan
Economy 15:54
Iranian banker: sanctions create serious problems for local banks
Finance 15:48
Baku Stock Exchange prepares to launch new instrument
Finance 15:47
President Aliyev receives delegation of Communist Party of China (PHOTO)
Politics 15:37
Azerbaijani wrestlers make it to Baku 2019 EYOF finals
Society 15:34
Death toll from India, Nepal, Bangladesh floods jumps to over 300
Other News 15:32