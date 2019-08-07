France denies report that Macron invited Rouhani to G7 summit

7 August 2019 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron has not invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the G7 summit to be held in Biarritz later this month, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The official was responding to a report on the Al-Monitor website that Macron had invited Rouhani to the G7 meeting in Biarritz at the end of August to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. Rouhani rejected the proposal, according to the report.

Rouhani said last week that Iran was ready for the worst in an uphill struggle to salvage its nuclear deal struck with world powers such as France but which has been abandoned by the United States.

