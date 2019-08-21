3 police killed in landmine attack in Myanmar

Three police members have been killed and three others injured in a landmine attack by the Arakan Army (AA) on a police convoy in Rakhine state, according to Myanmar Police Force on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack occurred on Yangon-Sittway highway near Pat Kwet village between Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun towns in the state on Tuesday, and three police vehicles were also destroyed.

The police vehicles carrying a group of police members were returning to Sittway, the capital of the state, after conducting security operations in Mrauk U town.

The military were clearing the area following the incident, said the police.

