At least 10 dead in intercommunal conflicts in southern Chad: media

At least 10 people lost their lives in pastoralist-farmer clashes on Monday in southern Chad's Moyen-Chari province, local media reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The conflicts took place in the small town named Koumogo. According to the local news site Alwihda Info, the death of a farmer following a field-related dispute could be at the origin of the clashes.

In retaliation, the pastoralists attacked the farmers, killing eight of them. Wednesday morning, a pastoralist died of his wounds sustained during the attacks, bringing the death toll of the clashes to ten.

This incident comes eight days after the declaration of a state of emergency from Aug. 20 to Sept. 10 in the Chadian provinces of Sila (east), Ouaddai (east), and Tibesti (north) to put an end to inter-community conflicts in these areas.

