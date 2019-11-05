Chinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers

5 November 2019 07:23 (UTC+04:00)

Global trade barriers must be removed, and countries should uphold basic multilateral trade principles while standing firm against protectionism and unilateralism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Tuesday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Speaking at the opening of the Nov. 5-10 China International Import Expo, or CIIE, an annual import show in Shanghai, Xi said more efforts were needed to boost international cooperation and remove barriers to innovation.

“There is no single country that can resolve by itself the difficulties facing the development of the world’s economy,” Xi said.

Xi reiterated previous pledges to open China’s economy further to the outside world and strengthen the country’s protections of intellectual property.

China launched the import expo last year as the China-U.S. trade war was heating up. Xi on Monday night called CIIE “a major initiative in the history of global trade and an important platform for international cooperation in the new era”.

The expo comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators work to finalize a text of a “phase one” agreement for U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi to sign this month to ease the nearly 16-month trade war.

The process has been clouded by wrangling over U.S. demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Other News 08:47
France calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening
Other News 06:54
North Korea says U.S. terrorism report shows 'hostile policy' that makes talks difficult
Other News 06:06
China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal
Other News 02:09
Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official
US 01:05
Caterpillar lays off 120 temporary workers in Texas
Other News 00:21
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 5
Business 10:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy electrical appliances
Tenders 10:05
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 4
Oil&Gas 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 4-Nov. 5
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 5
Finance 10:03
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicks off in Baku
Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
IEA's Birol: Southern Gas Corridor to be important contributor to Europe’s supply security (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:01
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Other News 08:47