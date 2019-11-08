Almost 70 Palestinians injured on Friday protests near Israel-Gaza border

8 November 2019 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sixty-nine Palestinian nationals have been injured during the ongoing protests near the Israeli border in the Gaza Strip, Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Qidra has stated, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Sixty-nine Palestinians have been injured today in clashes with the Israeli troops on the border of the Gaza Strip, 29 of them have received gunshot wounds", Qidra said.

The march's committee has announced that next week demonstrators would chant slogans in support of extending the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East's mandate.

On 1 November, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government’s Balfour Declaration, published on 2 November 1917. The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.

The protest led to clashes with the Israeli forces. Ninety-six Palestinians have been injured in the violence.

