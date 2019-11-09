Chileans continue protesting for Domestic economic reforms, mass rallies hit Santiago

9 November 2019 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

Chile has been engulfed in protests since early October after authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations concerning domestic social and welfare policies later turned into violent discontent following the heavy-handed police response, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said earlier this week that his government has developed a package of economic measures aimed at responding to nationwide protests that will, according to his administration, gradually satisfy all of the nation's grievances.

Unrest continues to hit the streets of the Latin American nation, however, for the second month, with many violent rallies reportedly occurring in the capital city of Santiago.

