American astronaut votes from outer space

10 November 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Andrew Morgan has been in space for four months, but that didn’t stop him from voting in the Pennsylvania local election. Ed Allison, who is in charge of the Lawrence County electoral registration, where the astronaut lives with his family, spoke to CNN and said that early last month Morgan was sent a ballot and a secure password via email, reports Trend referring to Jerusalem Post.

"We secured the ballot and it will be counted Friday and it is expected to be counted today (Friday) at the end of the Earth vote,” he said. "This is the first time we ever did anything from the space station. We've gone out to hospitals and delivered ballots and brought it back. We will accommodate any voter as long as it is within the assets that we have available to us. " NASA declined to confirm in a conversation with CNN whether other astronauts in space voted in elections in their home countries during space missions.

Astronauts are allowed to vote while in space thanks to a law passed in Texas in 1997, according to a NASA Tumblr post. The law, signed by then-Texas Governor George W. Bush, came into effect because most of the astronauts at that time lived in Texas. For many, the outer space voting process takes place about a year before their journey. They choose which election systems they want to vote in and fill out the appropriate forms. Those staying in the space must contact the representatives responsible for the election about a month before Election Day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia to launch glass sphere into space before New Year
Russia 4 November 08:03
Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest
Other News 3 November 01:50
Democrat O'Rourke drops out of 2020 presidential race
US 2 November 19:55
ISS orbit to be raised by 800 meters on November 8
World 2 November 01:23
9 Algerian presidential candidates submit applications before deadline
Arab World 27 October 06:37
NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022
Other News 25 October 23:34
Latest
Banking sector in Azerbaijan already quite technological - expert
Finance 12:16
“No secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s Turquzabad”
Nuclear Program 12:04
Australia battles bushfires, prepares for "catastrophic" conditions
Other News 11:57
Oil field discovered in Iran
Business 11:56
Turkmenistan preparing norms for state registration of individual entrepreneurs
Business 11:47
Turkmenistan Airlines postpones launching flights to Kuala Lumpur, Jeddah to February
Business 11:29
UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
Other News 11:25
Azerbaijan’s role in One Belt One Road project already beginning to show itself - MP
Politics 11:19
In coming years, Azerbaijan to witness banks without personnel - expert
Finance 11:18