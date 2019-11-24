Three Colombia police killed in bombing after thousands gather for renewed protests

24 November 2019 03:58 (UTC+04:00)

Three police were killed in a bomb blast late on Friday at a police station in Colombia, after thousands gathered for renewed protests and sporadic looting erupted in the capital Bogota, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A police source told Reuters 10 officers were also injured in the explosion, in the town of Santander de Quilichao in the southwestern province of Cauca, known as a hot spot for drug trafficking and violence.

The source did not attribute the bombing to a particular armed group. Police are expected to hold a news conference on Saturday morning.

Three people were killed on Thursday as more than 250,000 people marched in a national strike to express growing discontent with President Ivan Duque’s government.

Their grievances included rumored economic reforms that the president has denied and anger at what protesters call a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists.

Thousands gathered on Friday afternoon in Bogota’s Bolivar Plaza for a “cacerolazo” - a traditional Latin American expression of protest in which people bang pots and pans.

