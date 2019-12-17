Japan's SMFG brokerage arm plans to set up wholly-owned firm in China

17 December 2019 05:39 (UTC+04:00)

The brokerage arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T) is planning to start a wholly-owned firm in China, its chief executive said, as the country sets out to open up its vast financial sector in 2020 Trend reports citing Reuters.

The unit, SMBC Nikko Securities, did not say when it will start operations in the world’s second largest economy. But its CEO Yoshihiko Shimizu was in Beijing late last month to receive an approval to set up a representative office, he said in an interview to Reuters on Dec.10, which was embargoed for release on Tuesday.

The decision comes close on the heels of rival and Japan’s biggest brokerage Nomura Holdings (8604.T) getting the regulatory approval to launch its majority-owned joint venture.

Nikko, however, has decided to avoid partnerships in China.

“Speaking about capital, we want to go by ourselves, not a joint venture,” said Shimizu, who before joining Nikko used to manage Chinese business for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“We can do business based on our own decision if we go it alone... I don’t think joint venture is a good option for us.”

Meanwhile, Nomura is looking to make its new joint venture a fully owned unit eventually, its chairman Nobuyuki Koga was quoted as saying by Japan’s news agency Jiji Press in October.

As China unveiled a plan in July to scrap financial sector ownership limits in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled, to show the world it will keep opening up its markets, foreign banks are looking to raise their bets.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is moving closer here to taking a controlling stake in its Chinese securities joint venture, while Citigroup (C.N) is planning to set up a wholly-owned unit in China after exiting a minority-owned joint venture by the end of the year.

Last year, UBS (UBSG.S) became the first foreign bank to get Chinese regulatory approval to take control of its securities business by raising its holding to 51%.

As Nikko sets its eyes on the Chinese market, Shimizu said the firm aims to nearly double its recurring profit from overseas business over the next three years to about 20 billion yen ($184 million). The profit came in at 11.1 billion yen in the year ended in March.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Japan to sign $6.5B worth of agreements
Business 16 December 15:19
China’s oil demand growth to slow in 2020
Oil&Gas 16 December 12:31
Oil prices fall as investors seek clarity on U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 16 December 11:20
China and U.S. should continue trade talks, remove tariffs: stats bureau
China 16 December 08:05
Chinese, Norwegian FMs meet in Madrid
China 16 December 05:59
China makes miracle in achieving food security: UN official
China 16 December 03:39
Latest
Australia firefighters accidentally spread blaze ahead of heatwave
Other News 04:52
Germany to support Jordan with 137.5 mln euros
Europe 04:01
Lebanon to restructure debt if fails to attract int'l support
Arab World 03:02
7 African migrants drown off Moroccan coast, 70 rescued
Other News 02:17
Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Other News 01:32
Argentine farmers balk at new grains export taxes, say output will suffer
Other News 00:28
FIFA demands over $2 million in restitution from Blatter, Platini
Europe 16 December 23:31
Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output
US 16 December 22:32
Azerbaijani community: Discrimination policy demonstrates Armenia’s long-term ideology
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 21:39