New Zealand plans to use renewable electricity by 2035

20 December 2019 06:31 (UTC+04:00)

New Zealand Minister for Energy and Resources and Minister for Climate Change urged kiwis to have their say on two important environmental-related policy decisions to switch New Zealand to full renewable energy and solve the challenge of climate change, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first of these policy proposals asked for feedback on proposed changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme to ensure major polluters paying their fair share and taking action to reduce emissions. As part of this, New Zealanders were also asked to share their views on a provisional emissions budget for the period 2021-2025.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said on Thursday that, "The more climate action we take, the closer we get to ensuring we leave behind a safe planet for our children and their future families. We all need to play our part to make this happen, especially our most polluting industries.

"Right now, we're working to reform the Emissions Trading Scheme to better translate our emission reduction targets into a predictable emission price. That will incentivize our biggest polluters to invest in the transition to a clean, green economy," James Shaw added.

"The Government is also consulting on a discussion document on plans to boost renewable energy generation and energy efficiency," said Megan Woods, the Minister for Energy and Resources.

"New Zealanders want a transition away from fossil fuels and towards home-grown clean energy. Currently, the cost of renewables is falling, making them cheaper than fossil fuels. That means increasing renewables will deliver lower energy costs, lower emissions and more jobs."

The ministers also mentioned that the government's ambition is to move New Zealand away from fossil fuels towards more solar, wind and other clean, renewable sources of energy, with view to meeting a goal of 100-percent renewable electricity by 2035.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan intends to bring renewable energy share in electricity to 21%
Oil&Gas 19 December 09:00
Over 30% of electricity in Europe is already renewable
Oil&Gas 12 December 10:29
Death toll rises to 8 in volcanic eruption in New Zealand
Other News 12 December 03:05
Uzbekistan intends to bring renewable energy share in electricity to 21%
Oil&Gas 5 December 17:10
Cuba works to boost renewable energy by 2030
Other News 29 November 06:47
Europe’s levelized cost for offshore wind to more than halve
Oil&Gas 19 November 10:56
Latest
An orphanage called Hope: Indian couple rebuilds lives after losing own children to tsunami
Other News 07:19
Brazil registers over 13,000 cases of measles in 2019
Other News 05:29
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 04:41
Two Australian firefighters die as flames circle Sydney; prime minister cuts short holiday
Other News 03:22
Growth in number of arrivals from India to Azerbaijan exceeds 75%
Tourism 19 December 22:26
Reconstruction of passenger terminal at Georgian Kutaisi airport completed
Construction 19 December 21:36
Azerbaijan discloses media outlets involved in free pre-election campaign of candidates for MPs
Politics 19 December 21:28
Baku's industrial production volume from January through November 2019 disclosed
Business 19 December 20:58
New personnel appointment in Office of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 19 December 20:56