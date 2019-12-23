UN urges Kenya to diversify food production

23 December 2019 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations on Monday urged Kenya to diversify its food production to boost food security, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Tobias Takavarasha, the Food and Agriculture Organization's interim representative in Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that over-reliance on a single staple crop such as maize makes a country vulnerable to food shortages.

"Ultimately food security is not just about one crop but a whole balance that includes grain and oil seeds," Takavarasha said.

He said one of the key challenges in diversifying the food basket is finding new markets for new crops.

The UN body supports Kenya's effort to ensure its farmers can find buyers for their produce so that they get a return on their investments, Takavarasha said.

"We also have education sensitization campaigns to enable farmers to avoid just eating one type of food so that they diversify their diets and nutrition," he said.

Takavarasha said successful diversification of crop production requires farmers to understand their soils.

He said achieving self-sufficiency by a country in food production is one way to increase food security.

"Depending on food imports is risky because the cost of food may be beyond the reach of average consumers or quantities available may not be enough," Takavarasha said. "Imports should only complement domestic food production."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
DR Congo most displacement-affected country in Africa: UN
Other News 22 December 04:01
UN, partners send medical supplies to Uganda for flood relief
Other News 21 December 22:07
UN General Assembly adopts resolution against glorification of Nazism
World 19 December 07:11
Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva
Business 18 December 20:40
Uzbekistan in top 10 countries by open data sources
Business 18 December 13:44
Seminar on role of private sector in agriculture, food sector starts in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 17 December 12:50
Latest
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev marks his birthday
Politics 00:01
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss humanitarian aid to Syria, situation in Libya
Russia 23 December 23:51
Italy parliament approves government's 2020 budget in confidence vote
Europe 23 December 22:34
Road carnages claim 589 lives in S. Africa since start of festive season
Other News 23 December 21:40
Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections
Politics 23 December 21:02
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 23 December 20:56
Azerbaijan’s CEC reviews appeals in connection with municipal elections
Society 23 December 20:48
CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 20:28
Azerbaijani FM meets speaker of Georgian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 20:16