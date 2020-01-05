Death toll of Indonesian capital floods climbs to 60, search for missing persons persists

5 January 2020 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Floods and landslides in and around the Indonesian capital of Jakarta killed at least 60 people while rescuers are endeavoring to retrieve people buried under soils, officials said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Torrential rains which triggered rivers to break their banks have resulted in natural disasters in Jakarta and nearby provinces of West Java and Banten.

Spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Agus Wibowo said that the number of displaced persons has decreased but scores remains missing.

In Banten province's district of Lebak, two people were reported missing after flash floods struck the district, said Agus Wibowo.

In the meantime, Ramli Prasetyo, spokesman of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office which is also responsible for the city's peripheral areas pointed out that the number of fatalities was likely to rise as rescuers along with soldiers, police personnel and villagers are searching for the missing persons believed to be buried under mud after the landslides in Cigudeg village, Bogor district, West Java province,

"Our personnel are now attempting to recover the victims under the soils. We got a report that four people are buried there," he told Xinhua by phone.

Poor access to the scene has hampered the efforts, making heavy machinery equipment fail to reach the landslide-impacted areas, so that rescuers are only using water pumps to remove the soils, he said.

President Joko Widodo has ordered disaster authorities to reopen access to the isolated six villages in West Java province's Sukajaya sub-district, a statement from the presidential office said on Sunday. Landslides have cut off roads heading to the areas.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on Sunday refreshed its warning over the possibility of an extreme weather, it said in a text message.

The flooding hitting Jakarta and its surrounding areas during the New Year's Eve is the worst since 2007 which claimed 80 lives in 10 days.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43
Other News 3 January 08:52
5.5-magnitude quake hits off central Indonesia
Other News 2 January 19:29
Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital
World 2 January 08:54
Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea
Other News 1 January 20:03
At least 24 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra
Other News 24 December 2019 08:29
UN, partners send medical supplies to Uganda for flood relief
Other News 21 December 2019 22:07
Latest
Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight
Nuclear Program 18:47
394 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Society 17:21
Two precinct election commissions dissolved in Azerbaijan
Society 17:15
Voting results annulled at two polling stations during municipal elections
Society 17:04
EU's Borrell invites Iran's foreign affairs minister to Brussels
Europe 16:35
Unemployment rate drops in Iran
Business 16:00
Iran’s exports grow
Business 15:22
Iran’s cotton production expected to increase
Business 15:07
Completion date of Phase 1 of development of Iran's South Azadegan oil field revealed
Oil&Gas 14:55