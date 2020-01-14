Angola aspires to become third largest diamond producer

14 January 2020 07:57 (UTC+04:00)

Angola is tapping into its potential and aspiring to become the third largest diamond producer and cutter in the world, the CEO of its national diamond company Endiama said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have been working with major diamond companies around the world to add more value to the sector," Jose Manuel Ganga Junior told the media while reviewing the company's performance in 2019.

Semi-industrial diamond exploration will be discarded and full industrial operations be installed to improve competitiveness, transparency and efficiency, said Ganga Junior.

He hoped that relevant measures will help create more jobs and cut down on imports while increasing exports.

Angola is the world's fourth largest rough diamond producer trailing after Russia, Botswana and Canada, according to Geology.com.

