20 wounded as unknown men throw grenades to wedding party in E. Afghanistan

26 January 2020 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

At least 20 people including women and children sustained injuries as unknown men attacked a wedding party with hand grenades in Afghanistan's eastern Khost province on Saturday night, provincial police spokesman Haider Adil said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua

The incident, according to the official, took place in Waris village of Ali Shir district late Saturday night and resultantly 20 guests including women and children sustained injuries, some in critical condition.

All the victims are civilians, the official added.

Without providing more details, the official said that investigation had been initiated into the incident.

