New Zealand PM announces general election date

28 January 2020 07:48 (UTC+04:00)

The 2020 General Election will be held on Sept. 19, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long-term challenges facing New Zealand," Ardern said at a press conference.

She believed it was fair to announce the dates early in advance. "It improves the opportunities for New Zealanders to take part in the democratic process and gives a greater degree of certainty to the political landscape," said the prime minister.

Ardern has advised the governor-general of the election date.

