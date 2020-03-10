Canada confirms first coronavirus death

The Canadian province of British Columbia recorded the country’s first death resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We, unfortunately, have had a death here in British Columbia," Henry told reporters. "We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care [Center], who was infected with COVID-19, passed away last night."

Henry also announced five new cases of the virus, bringing the province’s total to 32 and the country’s to 76.

Canadian authorities have confirmed 14 new infections since Saturday. Canada so far has only seen one case of community transmission, according to authorities.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, in at least 100 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University’s virus tracker.