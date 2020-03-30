Number of coronavirus cases in Moldova up to 298

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moldova has risen over the past day by 35 to reach 298, Moldova’s Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 169 tests with suspected coronavirus were processed today. Thirty-five of them have proved to be positive," she said. According to the minister, six of the newly confirmed patients visited Romania, the United Kingdom, and Belarus, the rest contracted the disease inside the country.

"The key reason for contracting the infection inside the country is non-obedience by quarantine recommendations of medics and the authorities," she stressed.

By today, two coronavirus patients in Moldova have died ad 13 have recovered.

Moldova’s parliament declared a state of emergency of the coronavirus pandemic on March 17.It will stay in force until May 15. People are required to stay at home.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from 160 countries, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 700,000, with more than 30,000 fatalities.