Singapore reports daily record high of 447 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, hitting a new daily record high and bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,699, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 percent were linked to known clusters, while the rest were pending contact tracing.

During the past day, 41 more patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 652 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

Death toll from the COVID-19 infections remained at ten.