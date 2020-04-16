Singapore reports daily record high of 447 new COVID-19 cases

Other News 16 April 2020 02:29 (UTC+04:00)
Singapore reports daily record high of 447 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 447 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, hitting a new daily record high and bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,699, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 percent were linked to known clusters, while the rest were pending contact tracing.

During the past day, 41 more patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 652 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

Death toll from the COVID-19 infections remained at ten.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach almost 70,000 with addition of 4,281 new cases
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach almost 70,000 with addition of 4,281 new cases
Cargo transshipment volume from Israel via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed
Cargo transshipment volume from Israel via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed
Container train departed from China to arrive in Turkey via Trans-Caspian transport route
Container train departed from China to arrive in Turkey via Trans-Caspian transport route
Loading Bars
Latest
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 03:15
Singapore reports daily record high of 447 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:29
Over 1,400 coronavirus fatalities reported in France in past day Europe 01:51
Colombia to put 4,000 prisoners on house arrest to curb coronavirus spread in jails Other News 01:03
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 70,000 in past day, WHO says World 00:25
Two dead in French military helicopter crash Europe 15 April 23:47
Finland to increase funding for WHO Europe 15 April 23:21
Israel brings reagents from South Korea for 100,000 COVID-19 tests Israel 15 April 22:48
Heydar Aliyev Center supports EU countries amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Politics 15 April 22:29
Volkswagen to resume production in Germany starting April 20 Europe 15 April 22:12
Aramco offers struggling refiners sweeter terms for crude Arab World 15 April 21:46
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach almost 70,000 with addition of 4,281 new cases Turkey 15 April 21:32
EIB intends to allocate additional funds for Georgia Finance 15 April 21:15
Average monthly salary increases in Azerbaijan Finance 15 April 20:53
Georgia to receive significant international financial assistance Finance 15 April 20:45
US plays significant role in Georgian economy Business 15 April 20:39
Subsistence minimum for average household increases in Georgia Business 15 April 20:00
Azerbaijan reveals gender statistics of coronavirus infected people Society 15 April 19:48
Kazakh farmers to export cabbage to Russia as export restrictions lifted Business 15 April 19:27
Georgian notes key indicators of economic cooperation with US Business 15 April 19:25
Cargo transshipment volume from Israel via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 19:25
No cases of mass coronavirus infection in any hospital in Azerbaijan today Society 15 April 19:23
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas production and export data on ACG and Shah Deniz fields in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15 April 19:11
Azerbaijani and Georgian presidents had conversation through video conference (PHOTO) Politics 15 April 19:09
Container train departed from China to arrive in Turkey via Trans-Caspian transport route Transport 15 April 19:08
Iran's announces export volume via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 15 April 19:03
Georgia creates anti-crisis economic group to mitigate coronavirus impact Business 15 April 18:57
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on export of some agriculture goods Business 15 April 18:52
Rob Sobhani: So-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh may hurt peace process Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 April 18:50
Bryza: So-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh are not helpful for creating positive atmosphere surrounding talks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 April 18:43
New feeder vessel connects ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi Transport 15 April 18:39
Azerbaijan's industrial production grows in 1Q2020 Finance 15 April 18:38
Iran's export to China drops Business 15 April 18:37
Cabinet of Ministers: People dying from coronavirus in Azerbaijan buried at state expense Society 15 April 18:37
Georgia simplifies loan issuance process Finance 15 April 18:30
Cabinet of Ministers: Issue of imposing curfew after April 20 not discussed in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 18:27
Azerbaijan increases import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 15 April 18:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for showing solidarity (PHOTO) Politics 15 April 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange reveals goods for sale on April 18 Oil&Gas 15 April 18:15
TABIB: Highly qualified specialists studying coronavirus genotype in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 18:14
Retail trade volume increases in Kazakhstan Business 15 April 18:11
Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to be able to come back Society 15 April 18:05
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: People recovering from coronavirus may get infected again Society 15 April 18:04
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters reveals who most often gets infected with COVID-19 Society 15 April 18:04
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan preparing proposals on gradual abolition of special quarantine regime Society 15 April 17:59
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks end of quarantine, restoration of educational process Society 15 April 17:57
TABIB on coronavirus: No shortage in any medical institution in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 17:50
Turkey reveals number of trailers, containers passing through its ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 15 April 17:47
BusinessOptix to support dev't of digital aviation regulation system in Kazakhstan Business 15 April 17:41
IMIDRO talks about projects in mining industry in Iran Business 15 April 17:40
Turkmennebit State concern opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15 April 17:35
Cabinet of Ministers: Positive statistics recorded in Azerbaijan regarding coronavirus pandemic Society 15 April 17:31
Cargo transportation by air grows in Azerbaijan in 1Q2020 Transport 15 April 17:25
Cargo transshipment volume from South Korea via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 17:25
Data on production, export of oil at ACG, Shah Deniz fields in Azerbaijan announced Oil&Gas 15 April 17:23
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 15 April 17:19
Interstate agreement on laying Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan approved by Azerbaijan Business 15 April 17:16
Iran's import of electrical goods from Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 15 April 17:13
Anti-Crisis Fund of Uzbekistan actively supports country's economy Finance 15 April 17:10
IMF decreases Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast Business 15 April 17:09
Azerbaijan sees significant changes in indicators of natural gas export Oil&Gas 15 April 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 56 new coronavirus cases, 53 recovered Politics 15 April 17:04
Iran MP talks issue of removing zeroes from Iran's national currency Finance 15 April 17:00
Turkmenistan discusses accession to number of international UN documents Turkmenistan 15 April 16:58
Azerbaijan's oil products export up in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15 April 16:48
Cargo transshipment volume from Ukraine via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 16:45
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 15 April 16:40
Turkmenistan slightly increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 15 April 16:36
Public discussion of amendments to national constitution begins in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15 April 16:36
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to buy disposable syringes Turkey 15 April 16:30
ADB starts providing Kazakhstan's state-owned enterprises with sovereign-guaranteed loans Business 15 April 16:29
Donations to Georgian StopCov fund grow Finance 15 April 16:25
Number of Ukrainian citizens buying real estate in Turkey increases Turkey 15 April 16:24
Amazon may close French warehouses after court restrictions Europe 15 April 16:17
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285 Europe 15 April 16:16
Spain's daily death toll slips to 523, coronavirus testing ramping up Europe 15 April 16:15
Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for seven days Other News 15 April 16:14
Center for Economic Reforms Analysis: Azerbaijan fighting crisis using own resources Finance 15 April 16:13
Volume of cargo transshipment from Russia via Turkish ports announced Turkey 15 April 16:05
Cargo transit volume via Kazakhstan's seaports down Transport 15 April 16:05
Azerbaijan's MFA: So-called “election” in occupied Karabakh - deliberate game by Armenia Politics 15 April 16:00
Bahrom Ashrafkhanov appointed ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 15 April 15:51
Iran unveils smart COVID-19 detector, capable of revealing virus at distance Iran 15 April 15:41
Iran's products exports exceed imports Business 15 April 15:40
Iran offers shares of its largest holding at Tehran Stock Exchange Business 15 April 15:33
IMF summarizes key economic responses of Georgia to COVID-19 Business 15 April 15:29
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry names taxpayers to receive financial support from state Finance 15 April 15:25
Azerbaijani NBCOs extend payment terms for receivables Finance 15 April 15:25
Turkey, Syria trade turnover decreases Turkey 15 April 15:20
Uzbekistan announces tender for construction of wind power plant Oil&Gas 15 April 15:17
Products exports through Iran's Bushehr province's customs increase Business 15 April 15:16
Turkey - Tajikistan trade turnover up Turkey 15 April 15:02
Transition to digital economy strengthens Turkmenistan’s role as exporting state Business 15 April 14:59
Kazakhstan's bauxite producer to temporarily suspend extraction Business 15 April 14:56
EU 'deeply regrets' Trump's cut to WHO funding, says unjustified Europe 15 April 14:53
IMF forecasts slowdown in Uzbekistan's economic growth Finance 15 April 14:53
Rouhani: Iran to inaugurate large water, soil projects in summer Business 15 April 14:46
Head of Azerbaijani community talks about so-called “election” in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 15 April 14:41
Iran develops agricultural plans Business 15 April 14:32
Turkmenistan continues to co-op with UN in ecology field Turkmenistan 15 April 14:22
All news