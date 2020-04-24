Ukraine bans all events related to so-called "Armenian genocide"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24
Trend:
Ukraine has banned holding any events related to the so-called "Armenian genocide", Trend reports referring to Turkish media.
According to the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has also warned officials of the country against using the phrase such as "Armenian genocide".
