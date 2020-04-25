6.3-magnitude quake jolts off Papua New Guinea
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 132 km west of Panguna, Papua New Guinea, on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The quake, which occurred at 0253 GMT, was initially determined to be at 6.5105 degrees south latitude and 154.3008 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 16.9 km.
