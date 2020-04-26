12 killed in lightning strikes in India's eastern state

At least 12 people reportedly died, and a few injured, in different incidents of lightening on Sunday in three districts of India's eastern state of Bihar, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As many as nine persons died in the Saran district of the state, while two died in Jamui and one in Bhojpur districts, added the media reports.

Eight people were also injured in Saran district and they were being treated at Chhapra Sadar Hospital, the reports quoted a senior cop as saying.

State's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of 400,000 Indian Rupees (around 5340 U.S. dollars) to the families of each of the deceased, an official release said.

Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured, the chief minister said in the official release, "The loss of lives was comparatively less as people were indoors due to the lockdown."

The chief minister also urged to the people to remain alert at times when the Meteorological Department had forecast bad weather, and pay heed to advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.