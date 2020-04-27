Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 shook Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 7:48 a.m., hit at a depth of 64 kilometers, about 164 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental province.

The tremor was also felt in Sarangani province in the southern Philippines, according to the institute.

The institute further said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will neither trigger aftershocks nor cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."