Belarus COVID-19 cases rise to over 22,000
Belarus reported 951 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 22,052, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of all the confirmed cases, 6,050 people have recovered so far, while 126 people with chronic diseases have died.
As of Saturday, close to 252,000 tests for coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country.
