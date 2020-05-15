COVID-19 cases in Brazil top 200,000, with 13,993 deaths

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has exceeded 200,000, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the latest epidemiological data, the virus has infected 202,918 people and left 13,993 dead.

Over the last 24 hours, Brazil has seen the highest daily count of 13,944 new confirmed cases and 844 new deaths, the ministry said.

Also on Thursday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in financial center Sao Paulo to help the economy.