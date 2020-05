Indonesia reported 490 new coronavirus infections and 33 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 16,496 and deaths to 1,076, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 132,060 people, Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 34,360 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.