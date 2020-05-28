Singapore reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 32,867 in total

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 533 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 32,876, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

A total of 832 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 17,276 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.