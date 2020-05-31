Rwanda reports its first death from the new coronavirus
Rwanda’s ministry of health on Sunday reported the East African nation’s first death caused by the new coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The victim was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.
He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.
