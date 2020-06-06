Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province

Other News 6 June 2020 22:46 (UTC+04:00)
Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province

Nine militants have been confirmed dead as clashes broke out in Ghazi Abad district of the eastern Kunar province on Saturday, provincial police chief Mohammad Yusuf Mazlomyar said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Taliban militants, according to the official, stormed security checkpoints in parts of the restive district and police returned fire, forcing militants to flee after leaving nine bodies behind.

Nine others including two police officers and seven militants were injured in the fighting which lasted for hours, the official asserted.

Taliban militants have not made comments.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down
Iran plans to transfer gas from Kish field to feed South Pars refinery
Iran plans to transfer gas from Kish field to feed South Pars refinery
Iran to create holdings to control rental houses, apartments
Iran to create holdings to control rental houses, apartments
Loading Bars
Latest
Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province Other News 22:46
Azerbaijan supports extension of OPEC+ deal Economy 21:54
OPEC agrees to further extend production cuts Oil&Gas 21:24
Hundreds of Lebanese join anti-government protests as lockdown eased Arab World 21:02
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO World 20:11
Iraq renews its commitment to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 19:50
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465 Europe 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:29
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July Oil&Gas 18:28
Volume of issued mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:24
Deposit liabilities of Georgia's banking system decrease Finance 17:23
Uzbekistan, China may set up joint venture for bearing production Business 17:12
Pros and cons of Iran’s new car presale lottery plan Business 17:11
Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow Finance 16:33
What to expect from OPEC+ meeting today Oil&Gas 16:31
Georgia makes changes to Produce in Georgia program Business 16:23
Uzbekistan exports wild cherry to China Business 15:50
Uzbekistan introduces recycling fees for cars Transport 15:38
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down Oil&Gas 15:31
Iran to supply support packages to population until COVID-19 is curbed Iran 15:12
Tires, special vehicles manufacturing launch underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 14:59
Georgia's Medifari company plans to export facemasks to Israel, Russia, Belgium Business 14:54
Azerbaijan's Pasha Capital - leader in volume of operations on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:52
Kazakhstan to manufacture petrocemical products from coal Oil&Gas 14:32
EBRD, TBC Bank implement two mega-center projects in Georgia Business 14:29
Azerbaijani oil prices show mixed change Oil&Gas 14:26
DHL resumes its operations in Turkmenistan Business 14:21
Azerbajan expanding broadband internet in regions ICT 14:16
Turkmenistan to lock deals with foreign companies to buy pest control chemicals Business 14:01
China opens new transport corridor to Uzbekistan Transport 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5) Finance 13:44
Georgia reduces electricity consumption during coronavirus Oil&Gas 13:28
Pomegranate crop in Azerbaijan surpasses last year's yield Business 13:28
Oversized goods transportation launched to Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Transport 13:24
Construction materials export from Uzbek Samarkand region increase Business 13:23
Georgia, Romania eye to boost cooperation opportunities in Black Sea region Business 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:52
Baku Higher Oil School to hold online I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers Society 12:38
Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases Other News 12:38
Romania, Georgia work on resuming Constanta - Poti / Batumi ferry connection Transport 12:36
Corporate securities transactions rise in Azerbaijan Finance 12:35
Wheat harvest kicks off in some regions of Turkmenistan Business 12:25
Georgian municipality predicts potato harvest for this season Business 12:22
How COVID-19 impacts Georgian fuel market? Oil&Gas 12:21
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy equipment spare pars via tender Tenders 12:04
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:57
Turkmenistan, Russia set measures to boost co-op in construction sector Business 11:54
Data on petroleum, chemical products manufacturing in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 11:48
China reports three new COVID-19 cases, two asymptomatic cases Other News 11:21
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development Tourism 11:20
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 Europe 11:16
Turkmenistan, France discuss trade, economic cooperation Business 10:51
Capex on offshore wind to surpass upstream spending in Europe in 2022 Oil&Gas 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender for radio system modernization Tenders 10:43
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks Turkey 10:38
Transactions on public securities on Azerbaijan's primary market down Finance 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Iran's historical cities suffer from lack of foreign tourists, thanks to COVID-19 Iran 10:08
Georgia's engineering firm Kaya offers additional services Business 09:47
Iranian trucks with goods enter Turkey, following months of closure Iran 09:37
Iran plans to transfer gas from Kish field to feed South Pars refinery Oil&Gas 09:34
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest Business 09:34
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:32
Iran to create holdings to control rental houses, apartments Business 09:26
FAO, Azerbaijan to develop new program Business 09:02
Kyrgyzstan reports 38 new COVID - 19 cases, 1974 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:53
6.2-magnitude quake hits Kazakhstan -- local department Kazakhstan 08:29
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO Other News 07:48
Small plane crash in U.S. state of Georgia kills 5 US 07:15
S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days Other News 06:23
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 05:43
Chile reports 122,499 COVID-19 cases with 1,448 deaths Other News 05:12
Head of Al-Qaida in Islamic Maghreb killed in Mali by French forces: minister Other News 04:28
Street near White House renamed ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ — mayor US 03:49
58 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 03:11
Some 41,500 National Guard officers on duty in US amid protests US 02:37
WHO recommends wider use of face masks to curb COVID-19 World 02:09
Facebook says it found no foreign interference targeting U.S. protests US 01:25
Trudeau takes a knee at anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill Other News 01:01
Trump orders 9,500 US troops to leave Germany US 00:26
Finland's finance minister steps down over training payments Europe 5 June 23:45
5.2-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey Turkey 5 June 23:13
EU countries agree on coordinated, non-discriminatory lifting of travel ban Europe 5 June 22:59
Turkey: Daily coronavirus recoveries up with over 1,600 Turkey 5 June 22:23
UK COVID-19 deaths top 40,000 as another 357 patients die Europe 5 June 22:02
ADB eyeing agreement signing on road reconstruction in Kazakhstan Transport 5 June 21:38
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 5 June 21:33
Italy's COVID-19 death toll up 85 to 33,774 Europe 5 June 21:32
Tourists from Israel may be among first visitors to Georgia Tourism 5 June 21:08
Agent bank of two more liquidated banks chosen in Azerbaijan Finance 5 June 21:03
Azerbaijan plans to increase Virginia tobacco production Business 5 June 20:53
Central Bank of Iran seeks to unfreeze foreign currency sources abroad Business 5 June 20:49
Azerbaijan Wine Producers & Exporters Association eyes new markets for export Business 5 June 20:33
Kazakhstan's Shymkent to oversee implementation of various agro-industrial projects Business 5 June 20:23
Azerbaijan’s Technol plant talks about production plans Business 5 June 20:07
Georgia begins construction of Namakhvani HPP cascade Oil&Gas 5 June 19:59
Azerbaijan’s Elektrogas company testing latest models of heating equipment Business 5 June 19:55
Industrial parks to appear in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 5 June 19:52
Agrarian Credit & Development Agency talks subsidies issued to Azerbaijani farmers Business 5 June 19:45
Turkmenistan develops packers to increase oil field productivity Oil&Gas 5 June 19:38
All news