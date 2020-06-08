Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May
Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on firms’ business confidence, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April.